Reporter Witnesses Bizarre Confrontation of Congressmen

The House on Tuesday is working on a measure to avoid a government shutdown at the end of the week. And with the political drama came a little personal drama between two Republicans who don't seem to like each other very much. In a nutshell, Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee says Kevin McCarthy deliberately elbowed him in the back, reports the Hill. This unfolded as Burchett stopped to speak with NPR reporter Claudia Grisales in a hallway following a meeting of the Republican caucus on Tuesday morning, per ABC News.