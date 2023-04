China's Balloon Sent Information to Beijing

The Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US over the Atlantic in February was able to send information and photos back to Beijing, reports CNN . An anonymous source tells the news network that the balloon was transmitting the data it gathered in real time, though just what the balloon's devices gathered is a mystery the United States still needs to solve. That said, CNN reports that American intelligence isn't too worried about what the balloon picked up, as the equipment wasn't particularly sophisticated. NBC News quotes unnamed official sources who say the Chinese spy balloon gathered intel from military sites, "mostly from electronic signals, which can be picked up from weapons systems or include communications from base personnel, rather than images."