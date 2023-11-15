USPS Was Supposed to Break Even by 2023, Instead Lost $6.5B

The US Postal Service launched a 10-year plan in 2021 that was supposed to see it breaking even by 2023 and turning a profit by 2024. Well, the 2023 fiscal year is over, and USPS just reported it lost $6.5 billion in the 12 months that ended September 30, CBS News reports. Compared to the 2022 fiscal year, revenue fell $321 million, or 0.4%, to $78.2 billion, and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy acknowledged that the USPS will not break even by next fiscal year, Reuters reports. Part of the problem: $2.6 billion in inflation costs "above what we projected and what we were able to recover," DeJoy said. "We are not happy with this result."