Iceland has been getting rattled with hundreds of minor earthquakes per day in what meteorologists think portends a coming volcanic eruption, and they don't appear to be slowing down. As CBS News reports, the island nation weathered 700 temblors on Tuesday, then another 800 between midnight and dawn Wednesday. What's more ominous: The presence of sulfur dioxide, which indicates magma is not far away from the surface. If the gas is detected while a volcano is not erupting, the USGS says its presence means an eruption is likely coming "soon." Iceland has also increased its aviation alert to orange; volcanic eruptions in the past have wrought havoc with air travel over the country.