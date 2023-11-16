So Far, Evidence From Gaza Hospital Is 'Underwhelming'

Israeli troops who raided Gaza's biggest hospital on Wednesday continued to pore over the grounds on Thursday looking for evidence that Hamas used the area as a secret military base. So far, the Israel Defense Forces have displayed photos of a relatively modest cache of guns, bulletproof vests, and other equipment found in the hospital's MRI wing, but no proof yet that the hospital complex played a substantial role in Hamas' strategy, reports the New York Times. Israeli officials insist it will take time to do a thorough search and point out that Hamas knew for days the hospital would be raided and thus had time to hide evidence. Coverage:

'Underwhelming:' The evidence presented by the military "so far is underwhelming," Michael Horowitz, head of intelligence for the consulting firm Le Beck, tells the Wall Street Journal. But he, too, said the search would take a while. "This is a very delicate operation, given how quickly it could turn into a bloodbath."