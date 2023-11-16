College Professor Charged in Death of Jewish Protester

The 50-year-old suspect questioned in the death of a Jewish man during protests in California has now been arrested. Loay Alnaji was detained Thursday morning and was expected to be booked on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, said the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, per NBC News . Bail will be set at $1 million. Officials initially described "conflicting statements" about what happened amid dueling protests related to the Israel-Hamas war in Thousand Oaks on Nov. 5. Some witnesses said a pro-Palestinian protester swung a megaphone at the head of 69-year-old Paul Kessler, who was taking part in a pro-Israel gathering, causing Kessler to fall to the ground. He died the following day.

Officials initially said Kessler fell backward and hit his head on the sidewalk, without saying what led up to that moment. "We're not providing any additional information at this moment in time, however there will be additional information released later," Sgt. Rob Yoos told Fox News early Thursday. An autopsy determined "the lethal injury was the impact to the back of the head from Mr. Kessler falling and striking his head on the ground," Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Young tells NBC.

He adds that injuries to the left side of Kessler's face "could be consistent with a blow to the face." Alnaji—who teaches computer science at Ventura County Community College, per Newsweek—reportedly called 911 after Kessler's fall and remained on scene as deputies responded. His Moorpark home was searched the day Kessler died. Officials are continuing to ask the public for assistance with the investigation, including in supplying any relevant video evidence. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)