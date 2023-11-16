Israel Displays Weapons After Raid on Hospital

Hamas rejects the claims as fabricated
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 15, 2023 7:30 PM CST
Israel Says It Found Weapons in Raid of Gaza Hospital
In this image taken from a video released by the Israeli Defense Forces on Wednesday, Israeli soldiers walk in the area of Shifa hospital in Gaza City.   (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

Israeli forces displayed about 10 guns, ammunition, protective vests, and military uniforms in a video that they said were found in a raid of Gaza's largest hospital on Wednesday. The cache was hidden in a radiology building, an Israeli spokesman said. Hamas, which says it is not using Shifa hospital for military purposes, issued a statement calling Israel's claims "a fabricated story that no one would believe," the New York Times reports. The Israeli military had announced that it was carrying out a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the hospital. The raid occurred while intense fighting took place outside the hospital, and the head of the World Health Organization denounced the Israeli operation as "totally unacceptable." Other developments involve:

  • Hostage negotiations: Hamas has agreed in principle to a proposal that would free at least 50 women and children being held hostage in Gaza, per the Washington Post. Israel is now considering the plan, which is being brokered by Qatari, Egyptian, and US officials. It would include stopping the fighting for several days for humanitarian relief. Hamas took 240 hostages when it attacked Israel on Oct. 7 and blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the holdup. "We want your children returned to you," a Hamas spokesman told reporters on Tuesday, "but the one who is obstructing you is Netanyahu and his war government."
  • UN pressure: The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling for "extended humanitarian pauses" in Gaza. It was the first resolution passed since the Israel-Hamas war began, per the AP. The vote was 12-0 with three abstentions. The US and UK said they sat the vote out because the measure didn't condemn the Oct. 7 attack. Russia said it abstained because the measure fell short of demanding a humanitarian cease-fire.
  • Netanyahu's opposition: For the first time since Hamas' attack, Israel's opposition leader called for Netanyahu to resign. Yair Lapid said the prime minister has lost the nation's trust, per CNN. "The people who are running things right are the defense establishments. This government is dysfunctional," Lapid said. "We need to change the government."
(Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X