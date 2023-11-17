13-Century Painting Found in Kitchen Goes to Louvre

After being outbid for the painting in 2019, the Louvre has completed a four-year effort to acquire the 13-century painting Christ Mocked. A government export ban helped make the acquisition possible. The work by Cimabue was headed for the trash when the family of the owner, a Frenchwoman in her 90s, decided to have an expert look at the painting hanging over the stove in her kitchen. When Christ Mocked reached auction, the winning bid of $24 million was out of the museum's league, the Guardian reports. The nation's Culture Ministry then declared the work a national treasure and temporarily prohibited its export. The Louvre was given 30 months to come up with the money, and it did.