Texas Jury Gives Armstrong 90 Years

A Texas jury on Friday sentenced a woman to 90 years in prison for the May 2022 shooting death of rising professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in a case that sent investigators on a 43-day international search for the killer. Jurors deliberated for just over three hours before delivering the verdict for Kaitlin Armstrong, who investigators say tracked Wilson to the apartment where she was staying and shot her three times. They took only two hours on Thursday to convict her , the AP reports. Prosecutors said Armstrong, 35, gunned down the 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage. Wilson had briefly dated Armstrong's boyfriend.

Armstrong's defense attorneys had urged the jury to consider something less than life that could offer the chance for parole. Armstrong left the courtroom immediately after the verdict. Her father wiped tears from his eyes, and sobs could be heard coming from the area of the courtroom where her family members sat. Members of Wilson's family hugged each other following the jury's announcement, and her mother, Karen Wilson, gave a statement. "When you shot Moriah in the heart, you shot me in the heart ... all the people who loved her, pierced their hearts," she said, looking at Armstrong as she left the witness stand. Armstrong did not appear to return her gaze. "I would have done anything to stand in the way of that bullet," Karen Wilson told jurors on Thursday at the start of the punishment phase of the trial. "She did not deserve a death like that."