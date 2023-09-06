Colorado Lawsuit Seeks to Disqualify Trump

The liberal watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington—CREW—is trying to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 GOP primary ballot in Colorado. The group says it helped six Republican and unaffiliated Colorado voters file a lawsuit Wednesday to block the former president's name from appearing as per the 14th Amendment, the New York Times reports. Section 3 of the amendment states that nobody who has taken an oath to defend the Constitution can hold office after they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same." A theory the Times describes as a "legal long shot" argues that Trump's attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss disqualifies him from holding office again .

"While Section 3 has not been tested often in the last 150 years, due to lack of insurrections," CREW says on its website, the group represented New Mexico citizens who successfully sought to have a county commissioner ousted for taking part in the Capitol riot. CREW says the judge in that case determined that Jan. 6 was an "insurrection under the Constitution and that someone who helped to incite it—even if not personally violent—had engaged in insurrection and was disqualified from office." The AP reports it was the first use of the amendment in a century; in 1919, Congress refused to seat a socialist who it argued provided aid and comfort to America's enemies in WWI.

Beyond keeping Trump off the ballot, the lawsuit asks that a state court remove "uncertainty" by declaring that the former president is disqualified from holding office. Trump spokesman Steven Cheung slammed the lawsuit in a statement to ABC: "The people who are pursuing this absurd conspiracy theory and political attack on President Trump are stretching the law beyond recognition," he said. The AP calls the suit "likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the US Supreme Court." (Read more Donald Trump 2024 stories.)