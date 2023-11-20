Man Says He Saw Girl Carried Away in 1970

Cheryl Grimmer's family has waited 53 years for answers about her disappearance from a beach in Australia. "I won't sleep until it's over," her brother Ricki said. There's a new glimmer of hope for resolution, after a man told a BBC true crime podcast that he saw a teenage boy carrying a small child away from Fairy Meadow beach on Jan. 12, 1970. The man, who doesn't want to be publicly identified, was 7 at the time. Cheryl was 3. The memory is "etched in my mind," he said, per the BBC. His attention was drawn to the teenager moving "sort of full-stride with this baby in his arm," the man told the podcast. "I heard this screaming of the kid. That's what caught my ear. What was that shrieking sound? I turned around and that's what I saw."