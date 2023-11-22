Winner of $1.35B Jackpot Says His Ex Violated NDA

A Maine resident is suing his ex-girlfriend, and he probably won't have much trouble paying the legal bills. The man, who kept his identity secret after winning a $1.35 billion Mega Millions Jackpot in January, is suing the woman, the mother of his daughter, for allegedly letting his relatives know about the win, CBS News reports. The lawsuit alleges that the woman violated an NDA by sharing "protected subject matter" with the man's father and stepmother. The lawsuit claims that in return for "support and ongoing security resources," the woman agreed to keep the win a secret until their daughter turns 18 on June 1, 2032, reports USA Today .

On Wednesday, a judge in federal court in Portland granted the man's request to sue anonymously as "John Doe," with the pseudonym "Sara Smith" used for the woman, the Portland Press Herald reports. The lawsuit says the father and stepmother found out about the win during a phone conversation and the man's sister found out through hearsay. As a result of the "unauthorized disclosures, John Doe has suffered irreparable injury, and there is immediate and imminent danger that John Doe will continue to suffer irreparable injury for which there is no adequate remedy at law," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit says the winner is seeking an injunction, plus $100,000 for every violation of the NDA. It states that Doe and Smith signed the agreement before he collected the prize "to avoid the irreparable harm of allowing the media or the public in general to discover John Doe's identity, physical location and assets." The winner, who claimed the prize via a limited liability company, opted for a lump-sum payment of $723.56 million, which worked out to around $404 million after taxes, per USA Today. (Read more lottery winner stories.)