Can literary genius hover around a home like a ghost, ready to be absorbed by the abode's next purchaser? An Atlanta residence that has housed not one, not two, but three Pulitzer Prize winners is now on the market, so a lucky future owner (or owners) is about to find out. Mansion Global reports that the early 20th-century home at 835 Myrtle St. NE, in the artsy Midtown section of Georgia's capital, went on the market in mid-November for $1.995 million. The listing for the 5,078-square-foot, four-bedroom, six-bath residence by Sotheby's International Realty calls the place "an oasis in the middle of the city," complete with custom steel doors and windows, "beautifully landscaped" yards, a sunporch, and ample room for entertainment, including a media room.

The home's first set of Pulitzer Prize winners included Julian and Julia Harris, a husband and wife whose Columbus Enquirer-Sun won the top honor for public service in 1926 for the paper's investigative reporting on the Ku Klux Klan. The couple owned the home during the 1930s and early 1940s. Then, from 1941 to 1942, the residence was owned by Ralph McGill, executive editor of the Atlanta Constitution, who won a Pulitzer in 1959 for editorial writing—before the home was sold back to the Harrises, who then owned it through the '60s. Per RoughDraft Atlanta, other notable owners of the home have included investor Allen Whitney, architect William Oliver, and restaurateur Steve Nygren. See more pictures here and here of the dwelling, which was said to have last been used as a rental. (Read more luxury homes stories.)