Siblings Clash Over Money From T-Rex Sale

Years after the legal battle over a massive Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton was resolved, the heirs of the couple that claimed the skeleton are fighting over money. "Sue," the largest and most complete T-rex skeleton ever discovered, was found in 1990 on the property of Maurice and Darlene Williams in the Cheyenne River Reservation in South Dakota, the AP reports. After legal fights over ownership rights were resolved, Sue was sold for $7.6 million in 1997. Maurice Williams died in 2011. Darlene Williams died in 2020, and the couple's four children are fighting over the second of her two wills, KELO-TV reports.

In a 2017 will, Williams planned to "give each of her daughters a diamond ring and each of her grandchildren would receive equal shares of her estate," per KELO-TV. It named daughter Sandra Williams Luther as the person in charge of settling the estate. But a second will, from less than three weeks before her death, names Luther as the sole heir and executor. The typed document states that Williams doesn't want her children to fight and she hopes her death will bring harmony to the family after years of disagreements.

Court documents state that daughter Jacqueline Schwartz is challenging the second will, arguing that it may not be legal because her mother was critically ill when she signed it—and there were no witnesses because of COVID restrictions. Schwartz is also challenging the sale of her mother's former home weeks before her death, the AP reports. According to court records, $225,000 from the sale went to Carson Williams, one of Williams' two sons. (Read more T. rex stories.)