More than two years ago, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made reference during an interview with Oprah Winfrey about "concerns and conversations" with the royal family about how dark the skin of their then-unborn son Archie would be when he emerged, fueling plenty of rumors about who could've said such a thing. On Wednesday's installment of his TalkTV show, Piers Morgan Uncensored , Piers Morgan kept true to his program's title and revealed not one but two royals named for said remarks in some editions of journalist Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame , per Sky News . The names appeared in Dutch versions of the tome, due to what Scobie is calling a "translation error," and the book has since been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands.

The two names weren't included in the final editions that ended up in the UK, due to strict libel laws there, according to Scobie. Sky didn't name the two royals named by Scobie and Morgan, nor did some other publications reporting on Morgan's reveal (watch it yourself here, starting at around 8:20), but on the other side of the pond, Page Six had no qualms: It was King Charles III and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and wife of Harry's brother, William. Before saying the names during his broadcast, Morgan made sure to stress, "I don't believe that any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family."

Scobie writes in his book that Markle wrote letters to her father-in-law noting the "troubling" remarks, with one passage reading: "Even after Meghan and Charles by letter discussed about probable unconscious bias within the family after it was revealed that [redacted] took part in such conversations about Archie, [redacted] has avoided discussing the subject with [redacted]." The Mirror reports that the royal family is now "considering all options," including taking legal action, with sources noting there was "utter dismay" after the names were revealed. Scobie, meanwhile, defended Endgame on Thursday on ITV's This Morning, insisting, "I never submitted a book that had those names in it" and that he was as "frustrated as everyone else," per the Independent. (Read more royal family stories.)