The Biden administration proposed a historic and ambitious rule on Thursday that would require water systems across the US to replace virtually all their lead pipes in 10 years, reports Reuters. The idea behind the EPA proposal is to avoid any repeats of the public health disaster that unfolded in Flint, Michigan. Coverage:

The nation still has an estimated 9 million lead pipes, and the EPA says it could cost up to $45 billion to replace them, per the Washington Post. Under the rule, utilities would have to replace at least 10% of their lead service lines each year ahead of the 10-year deadline. Loophole: The rule has what the New York Times calls a "major loophole" in that it doesn't require utilities to pay for the replacement of lead pipes on private property leading to people's homes. One incentive for them to do so is that they'd be allowed to tap into $15 billion set aside for lead pipe removal in a 2021 infrastructure law. Otherwise, the cost can be prohibitive for homeowners or landlords, in the thousands of dollars, and the Post notes that advocates are skeptical the push to replace all lead pipes is possible without requiring utilities to pay for everything.