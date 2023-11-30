McCarthy-Trump Relationship Is Back in the Headlines

Ex-speaker told Liz Cheney he visited Mar-a-Lago in 2021 after hearing Trump was depressed
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 30, 2023 11:09 AM CST
Cheney: How McCarthy Explained Trump Visit to Me
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters on Oct. 3 at the Capitol in Washington.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Kevin McCarthy is suddenly the topic of a flurry of news stories, particularly regarding the ousted speaker's relationship with Donald Trump. Coverage:

  • Cheney's book: In her upcoming book Oath and Honor, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says she confronted McCarthy after he famously visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago three weeks after the Capitol riot, reports CNN. McCarthy said he went after Trump aides said they were "really worried" about him because he wasn't eating. "What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump's not eating?" Cheney responded, per the book. "Yeah, he's really depressed," said McCarthy.
  • Two narratives: Also in the book, Cheney says McCarthy told her two days after the election that Trump "knows it's over." But that same day, McCarthy went on Fox News and presented a much different picture. "President Trump won this election," he said, and Cheney writes that he "knew that what he was saying was not true."

  • Tense call: The Washington Post, meanwhile, reports that McCarthy and Trump spoke by phone shortly after McCarthy was ousted as House speaker, and things got a little heated. Trump reportedly told McCarthy that he didn't try to save him because McCarthy didn't move to expunge his impeachments or endorse him for 2024. "F--- you," McCarthy responded, according to the Post, whose story is based on multiple anonymous sources. However, the piece adds that the two men continue to text and speak with each other.
  • Clarifying: At the New York Times' DealBook Summit on Wednesday, McCarthy said he would vote for Trump. "I didn't say he'd be a great president. He'll be a better president," McCarthy added, per Mediaite. McCarthy also issued a warning: "If his campaign is about renew, rebuild, and restore, he'll win," he said of Trump. "If it's about revenge, he'll lose."
  • Leaving early? Axios reports that buzz is growing within the GOP that McCarthy will step down from Congress before the end of the year. One key date to watch is Dec. 8, the filing deadline in his home state of California for McCarthy to seek reelection. "I have another week or so to decide because if I decide to run again, I have to know in my heart I'm giving 110%," McCarthy said at the DealBook Summit.
