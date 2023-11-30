Kevin McCarthy is suddenly the topic of a flurry of news stories, particularly regarding the ousted speaker's relationship with Donald Trump. Coverage:
- Cheney's book: In her upcoming book Oath and Honor, former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney says she confronted McCarthy after he famously visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago three weeks after the Capitol riot, reports CNN. McCarthy said he went after Trump aides said they were "really worried" about him because he wasn't eating. "What? You went to Mar-a-Lago because Trump's not eating?" Cheney responded, per the book. "Yeah, he's really depressed," said McCarthy.
- Two narratives: Also in the book, Cheney says McCarthy told her two days after the election that Trump "knows it's over." But that same day, McCarthy went on Fox News and presented a much different picture. "President Trump won this election," he said, and Cheney writes that he "knew that what he was saying was not true."