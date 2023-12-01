Israel Says It Has Resumed Combat in Gaza

The temporary Israel-Hamas truce expired at 7am local time Friday, and soon afterward the Israeli military said it had resumed combat. The truce started out as a four-day cease-fire but was ultimately extended multiple times, and on Thursday, the seventh day of the truce, Hamas released eight hostages, the Times of Israel reports. Those included two teens, meaning all of the child hostages have now been returned other than the 4-year-old and 10-month-old Bibas brothers, who Hamas claims were killed along with their mother in an Israeli airstrike. In total, 105 civilians were released by Hamas during the truce: 81 Israelis, 23 Thai nationals, and 1 Filipino. In return, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners, the AP reports.