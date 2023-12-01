Israel Says It Has Resumed Combat in Gaza

Truce expires, with no extension this time
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 30, 2023 11:29 PM CST
Israel-Hamas Truce Expires
Israeli armored personnel carriers head toward the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel on Oct.13, 2023.   (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The temporary Israel-Hamas truce expired at 7am local time Friday, and soon afterward the Israeli military said it had resumed combat. The truce started out as a four-day cease-fire but was ultimately extended multiple times, and on Thursday, the seventh day of the truce, Hamas released eight hostages, the Times of Israel reports. Those included two teens, meaning all of the child hostages have now been returned other than the 4-year-old and 10-month-old Bibas brothers, who Hamas claims were killed along with their mother in an Israeli airstrike. In total, 105 civilians were released by Hamas during the truce: 81 Israelis, 23 Thai nationals, and 1 Filipino. In return, Israel released 240 Palestinian prisoners, the AP reports.

The Guardian, citing Reuters, reports that the Israeli military also accused Hamas of violating the cease-fire and firing toward Israeli territory before the truce expired, but details were still developing at the time of this posting. (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)

Get breaking news in your inbox.
What you need to know, as soon as we know it.
Sign up
We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X