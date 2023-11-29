Hamas Claims Youngest Hostage Died in Airstrike

Israel is investigating claims that Kfir Bibas is dead
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 29, 2023 12:31 PM CST
Hamas Says Israeli Bombing Killed Youngest Hostage
Israeli protesters call for the release of the Bibas family, whose members are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.   (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The youngest of the hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7 is Kfir Bibas, 10 months. On Wednesday, Hamas claimed the infant is dead. The militant group's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said Kfir died in an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip along with two of the family members he was taken with: 4-year-old brother Ariel and mom Shiri, CNN reports. The Israel Defense Forces says it is investigating the claim, for which no evidence was provided. It's believed father Yarden was also abducted from the Nir Oz kibbutz.

Relatives had this to say in a statement, per the Guardian, "Our family has learned of Hamas' latest claims. We are waiting for the information to be confirmed and hopefully refuted by military officials. We thank the people of Israel for their warm support, but kindly request privacy during this difficult time." Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz said of the report, "I don't know if it's true or not but it's part of a psychological warfare that our enemies are conducting." (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)

