Kelly Clarkson's Ex Now Owes Her $2.6M

The latest in Kelly Clarkson's contentious divorce saga has more to do with her business relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock than her personal relationship with him. While Blackstock acted as his wife's manager, he booked gigs and other deals for Clarkson—but, as TMZ explains, typically it's only agents who are legally allowed to book things like that for their clients, and a California labor commissioner has now ruled Blackstock did indeed overstep his role as Clarkson's manager and overcharged her with the fees he collected as commission for booking the jobs. He was ordered to repay her more than $2.6 million, a verdict his legal team has already filed to appeal, People reports.