Kelly Clarkson's Ex Now Owes Her $2.6M

The latest in Kelly Clarkson's contentious divorce saga has more to do with her business relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock than her personal relationship with him. While Blackstock acted as his wife's manager, he booked gigs and other deals for Clarkson—but, as TMZ explains, typically it's only agents who are legally allowed to book things like that for their clients, and a California labor commissioner has now ruled Blackstock did indeed overstep his role as Clarkson's manager and overcharged her with the fees he collected as commission for booking the jobs. He was ordered to repay her more than $2.6 million, a verdict his legal team has already filed to appeal, People reports.
The labor commissioner did, however, rule in Blackstock's favor on one job. The commissioner found Blackstock overstepped his role as manager when booking Clarkson's gigs with The Voice, Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair, and the Billboard Music Awards when she acted as host. However, when it came to The Kelly Clarkson Show, for which Clarkson also wanted Blackstock's commission fee returned, the labor commissioner ruled Blackstock can keep that one as he did not overstep in that case.