This Is the UK's House of the Year

A new home that uniquely connects the indoors with nature has won recognition as the UK's House of the Year by the Royal Institute of British Architects, the BBC reports. Dubbed Green Home , the five-bedroom residence is just over 2,000 square feet, and was designed by architects Hayhurst & Co. Located in the area's Clyde Circus Conservation Area, standout elements include a multi-functional roof terrace, a central atrium lit via the roof, and design that blends with the home's natural surroundings. Chairwoman of RIBA's jury Dido Milne called the dwelling a "true oasis within the city," noting the way the open light mixed with warmer elements created an airy yet cozy atmosphere. "Your eye is simultaneously drawn upwards to open sky, and down and out across the living room to verdant greenery."

One of the homeowners agrees, telling RIBA that a favorite aspect is the way nature flows throughout his digs. "We've always got a connection with what's going on outside," he said. "Essentially, the gardens just feel like extensions of our living space." Architecture.com notes that collaboration and communication between the owners and firm helped weather delays brought on by the pandemic, ultimately leading to a design that is both "ultra-practical and architecturally exciting" despite a tight budget. (Though the cost wasn't specified.) "Nowhere do you feel the site or budget was restricted. It feels luxurious, homely, deeply private and relaxing," Milne said.

The green moniker isn't just a nod to all the nature and light incorporated into the design. The home's energy is derived without fossil fuels, instead utilizing air-source heat pumps and solar panels, and the BBC says the timber walls store 39 tons of sequestered carbon. Building materials like recycled cork rubber flooring increases efficiency, per Architecture Daily. On the shortlist this year for RIBA's annual award were a renovated Devonshire cow shed and "a fortress-like home" in Scotland situated on Loch Awe. (Read more architecture stories.)