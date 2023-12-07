This Pizza Hut Doormat Is a Gift That Keeps on Giving

Company is offering $100K in free pizza to delivery drivers who scan the QR code
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 7, 2023 11:10 AM CST
The "Reverse Delivery" doormat.   (Pizza Hut)

Pizza Hut will reward drivers who are working hard to deliver packages across the US this holiday season, though it'll take help from people like you. The pizza chain announced Wednesday that it will hand out 250 "Reverse Delivery" doormats featuring a QR code that, when scanned, translates to a $25 Pizza Hut gift card, per Mashed. There are 4,000 gift cards available in all, per CNN. "This was our chance to give some cheer back in the form of a delicious meal for delivery drivers to enjoy during their busiest time of the year," said company Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan, per USA Today.

Customers can request a free doormat at shopatpizzahut.com. Fifty will be available each day from Wednesday to Sunday. To receive a gift card code valid until Dec. 27, drivers must enter their name, email, and shipping address, which the company hopes will deter bad actors hungry for a freebie. (Read more Pizza Hut stories.)

