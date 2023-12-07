This Pizza Hut Doormat Is a Gift That Keeps on Giving

Pizza Hut will reward drivers who are working hard to deliver packages across the US this holiday season, though it'll take help from people like you. The pizza chain announced Wednesday that it will hand out 250 "Reverse Delivery" doormats featuring a QR code that, when scanned, translates to a $25 Pizza Hut gift card, per Mashed. There are 4,000 gift cards available in all, per CNN. "This was our chance to give some cheer back in the form of a delicious meal for delivery drivers to enjoy during their busiest time of the year," said company Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan, per USA Today.