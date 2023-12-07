Accused of Poisoning Neighbors With Opioids, PhD Student Deported

A chemistry PhD student who was allegedly caught injecting opioids through the door of an upstairs neighbor with whom he quarreled over noise will escape charges in the US, as he's been deported to his native China. Xuming Li, 36, faced felony charges of battery and possession of a controlled substance after he was caught on camera using a syringe to inject a clear liquid into the apartment of Umar Abdullah, his wife, and their infant daughter, all of whom fell ill. A hazardous materials team determined the substance was a mixture of the opioids methadone and hydrocodone, a complaint reads, per Fox News .

Li, who was studying at the University of South Florida on a student visa, was expelled. "Once the appropriate sources were notified of this, it canceled his visa," his attorney Adam Bantner tells Fox. He says his client was deported to China and could face arrest if he ever returns to the US. As Li failed to appear at a Monday hearing in the case, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest, per the New York Post. Li had pleaded not guilty to the charges before his deportation. Abdullah, whose family experienced dizziness and nausea, moved out of their apartment, fearing retribution from Li, per the Post. (Read more deportation stories.)