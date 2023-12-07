McDonald's Is Launching Spinoff Chain CosMc's

Remember McDonaldland character CosMc? Neither do we, but McDonald's is creating a spinoff restaurant chain based on the hungry alien, who appeared in ads in the late '80s and early '90s. The company says the chain, a possible rival to Starbucks, will focus on "customizable" drinks, including the Churro Frappe and Turmeric Spiced Latte, the Guardian reports. Non-coffee drinks on the menu include the Popping Pear Slush. Options for customization include boba, assorted syrups, and Vitamin C shots. The company says it plans to open the first branch this month in Bolingbrook, Illinois, near its Chicago headquarters, with around 10 more to open in Texas next year, per the BBC .

McDonald's says it plans to wait for a year after opening the initial CosMc's outlets to decide on its next steps—but Chris Kempczinski, the company's president and CEO, has high hopes. He describes it as a move into the "afternoon beverage pick-me-up" market. "This is a $100 billion category that's growing faster than the rest of (casual dining) and with superior margins," he told investors Wednesday, per the AP. "And it's a space that we believe we have the right to win." Kempczinski described the CosMc's concept as "what would happen if a McDonald's character from the 1980s that was part alien, part surfer, part robot" opened a restaurant in 2023, CBS News reports.

CosMc's specializes in drinks—the company describes its menu as "rooted in beverage exploration"—but Kempczinski said it will also offer "sweet and savory treats." The menu lists items including the Spicy Queso Sandwich, Pretzel Bites, and Caramel Fudge Brownies, along with a handful of McDonald's items, including the Egg McMuffin. (Read more McDonald's stories.)