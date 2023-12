Forbes is out with its annual list of the most powerful women in the world, with two familiar Americans cracking the top five: Vice President Kamala Harris at No. 3 and Taylor Swift at No. 5. In fact, Americans dominated the top 10. Another familiar name rising quickly is Beyonce: She rose from No. 80 last year to No. 36 this year, notes USA Today. Here are the top 10 women in the ranking of 100: