Hotel Says $800K Ring Was in Vacuum Cleaner Bag

What appeared to be another high-profile theft at the Ritz Paris had a more innocent explanation, the hotel says. Police launched an investigation Friday after a Malaysian businesswoman said a diamond ring worth around $800,000 had vanished from her bedside table while she was out shopping, the Guardian reports. The hotel said Sunday that the ring had been found in a vacuum cleaner bag. "Thanks to the careful search work of security agents, the ring was found this morning," the hotel said. "Our client is happy with this news." The hotel said that the woman plans to return Paris from London to claim the ring and that she has been offered a free three-night stay.