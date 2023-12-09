Aide: Navalny Had Health Scare

Unable to reach Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader's aides say they're worried about his health after he suffered "a serious health-related incident" in prison. A post that went up Friday on X said Navalny's team had not heard from him in three days. "Navalny's life is at great risk," wrote Maria Pevchikh, chair of Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. "He is in complete isolation right now." Navalny's spokesperson said he had suffered a dizzy spell in what she said appeared to be a "hunger faint," then lay on the floor in his cell. He was put on a drip, Reuters reports.

Kira Yarmysh said there have been no letters from Navalny recently, which is unusual. Aides said his lawyers had stood all day outside the prison colony east of Moscow to see Navlany but were not allowed inside, per Reuters, and he did not appear at judicial hearings scheduled in his case, aides said. Navalny's team responded on Thursday to Vladimir Putin's announcement that he's seeking election to another six-year term as Russia's president, saying he will cite a rigged reelection as evidence Russians support the war against Ukraine. "We urge everyone to come to the polls and vote against Vladimir Putin," Navalny's allies said in a statement, per Politico Europe. (Navalny's aides have criticized the prison conditions.)