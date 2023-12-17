Israeli Sniper Kills Two Women Taking Shelter at Gaza Church

Two women who had fled to a church in Gaza for refuge were killed there "in cold blood" by an Israeli sniper, Catholic officials said. The women were mother and daughter, the Washington Post reports. They were shot without warning while walking to a convent in the complex, "where there are no belligerents," a statement said, adding, "One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety." Seven people were wounded while trying to shield others, said the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, which presides over Catholic churches in Cyprus, Jordan, Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank, per CNN.