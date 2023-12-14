"It's a crime you just can't sugarcoat" is one of the suggested openers by the New York Times for a story about a sticky situation in Australia. The paper reports that the driver of a delivery van carrying 10,000 Krispy Kreme doughnuts stopped at a 7-Eleven service station in Carlingford, outside of Sydney, in the middle of the night on Nov. 29, and while the vehicle was unoccupied, a woman spotted in surveillance footage hovering around the gas pumps took that opportunity to jump in the van and speed away, with classic and Christmas-themed sweets in tow, per News.com.au .

9News has CCTV footage of the moment the suspect takes off in the van. The BBC reports that the vehicle was found abandoned about a week later in a parking lot, the spoiled doughnuts inside. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in the case on Thursday. The suspect, charged with vehicle theft and driving while disqualified, was refused bail. The van thief may not have even known what they were stealing. As the Times notes: "Unlike Jean Valjean, who stole a loaf of bread in Les Miserables because he was starving, this thief may have been motivated less by an insatiable love of Krispy Kremes than by a chance for an easy van heist. Given that the van was unmarked, it is likely that the cargo was merely a delicious surprise to the culprit." (Read more weird crimes stories.)