Israeli Finds Gaza Tunnel Running Up to Border

Israel has uncovered what it says is the largest Hamas-built tunnel discovered yet in Gaza, one that ends about a quarter-mile from a civilian border crossing. It's big enough to allow large vehicles to pass through it, the Wall Street Journal reports. "This is for moving massive assets," an Israeli military spokesman said on Sunday, after reporters were given a brief tour on Friday. "It's strategic." The tunnel is another piece of Hamas' planning that Israel wasn't aware of before the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel. Among the questions raised by the discovery is how many other large tunnels have been built near Israel that it doesn't know about, analysts said.