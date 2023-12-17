Their 'Last Love' Was Like Nothing Their Rest Home Had Ever Seen

Mary Turrell had been living at England's Easterlea Rest Home for a year or two when Derek Brown arrived; one day, he sat down next to her during a concert at the home and started singing along. When she turned to look at him, he winked, and it wasn't long before he was asking her, as the Guardian puts it: "Mary, will you be my woman?" The newspaper paints a poignant picture of the relationship that followed, which, it explains, was different than most relationships at the care home. While it wasn't uncommon for a certain type of romance to bloom there, those relationships were more about companionship and friendship. This was different: This was passionate.