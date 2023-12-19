Earthquake Kills at Least 111 in China

An earthquake that struck northwest China killed at least 111 people late Monday, state media reported. Another 220 were injured, per the BBC . Rescue efforts were underway Tuesday morning in a high-altitude region where temperatures were running below 7 degrees, Reuters reports. The quake hit just before midnight in Gansu province; buildings were reported damaged in the adjoining Qinghai province, as well. The US Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.9, which it considers moderately strong, per the New York Times .

It was felt in Gansu's capital of Lanzhou, per the AP, which is about 900 miles southwest of Beijing. State broadcaster CCTV reported damage to water and electricity lines, and transportation and communications infrastructure. Tents, folding beds, and quilts were being sent to the region, the report said. Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a directive to officials saying that "all efforts should be made to carry out search and rescue, treat the injured in a timely manner, and minimize casualties." (Read more China earthquake stories.)