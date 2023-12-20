NASA: 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Cosmos'

Space agency releases new image of 'Christmas Tree Cluster'
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 20, 2023 2:55 PM CST

"It's beginning to look a lot like cosmos," NASA joked in a post on X with a new image of the "Christmas Tree Cluster." NASA also released an animation of NGC 2264, a cluster of young stars between 1 million and 5 million years old. NASA said the green that makes the composite image look like a Christmas tree is gas, and the blue and white lights that look like tree decorations are young stars giving off X-rays, CBS News reports. The cluster is in the Milky Way, around 2,500 light-years from our solar system.

"Some of the stars in the cluster are relatively small, and some are relatively large, ranging from one tenth to seven times the mass of our sun," NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory said. NASA said that in the animation, the lights were artificially depicted blinking in unison "to emphasize the locations of the stars seen in X-rays and highlight the similarity of this object to a Christmas tree." Astronomer William Herschel discovered the cluster in January 1784, the BBC reports. Two years later, around Christmas time, he detected part of the glowing cloud. (Read more astronomy stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X