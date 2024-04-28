EPA Aims to Relax Limits on Common Pesticide

"It's exactly what we recommended against." That's the view of Veena Singla, a member of a scientific advisory panel tapped by the EPA, on the agency's plan to loosen restrictions on a pesticide called acephate. Sharon Lerner of ProPublica digs into the issue and how new testing standards could result in more pesticides allowed on the food we find in the produce aisle. Acephate is used to fend off bugs that like to feast on fruits and veggies including tomatoes and celery. It's been restricted due to its class of compounds that have been linked to neurodevelopmental disorders like autism and hyperactivity, but a new series of tests conducted via the industry contradict past findings. The EPA's recommendations based on those new results would permit 10 times the limit previously accepted on food.