Most Dogs Have Brown Eyes for a Reason

A new study claims to have answered the question of why most dogs have brown eyes, reports the Guardian. In a new paper at Royal Society Open Science, researchers in Japan make the case that humans view dark-eyed dogs as friendlier, even if subconsciously. In comparison, their wild wolf cousins tend to have lighter eyes. When humans began domesticating and breeding dogs, they evidently put their thumb on the scale of evolution by favoring animals with brown eyes. Researchers showed people's preference for darker eyes by asking dozens of study participants to rate the friendliness of dogs in photos, per Smithsonian. The subjects were actually shown two photos of the same dog, but with the eyes photoshopped to be either light or dark.