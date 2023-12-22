Cruise Ship Is Being Towed After Rogue Wave Struck

A rogue wave knocked out the power Thursday on a cruise ship in the North Sea, disabling the ship's navigation system and requiring it to be towed. No serious injuries were reported among the 266 passengers and 131 crew members, USA Today reports. After conducting safety checks and assessing the weather forecast, a spokesperson said the ship's owner changed the Maud's destination; it had been headed from Florø, Norway, to Tilbury, England. A Danish rescue official said Friday that a civil rescue company's vessel was able to connect a line and "is towing it slowly towards Bremerhafen in Germany," per Reuters .

The expedition cruise ship's operator—HX, part of Norway's Hurtigruten Group—said it's making arrangements for the passengers to travel from there. Water entered the bridge, temporarily taking down the power system, about 160 miles off Denmark's west coast and about 200 miles from the east coast of Britain. Winds grounded flights in parts of the UK on Thursday, putting a stop to train and Scottish ferry services, per the AP. Flights from Britain to the continent were being affected Friday, as well. Rogue waves, which are twice the size of others in the area, are unpredictable, the National Ocean Service says, because they "often come unexpectedly from directions other than prevailing wind and waves." (Passengers on a cruise ship hit by a storm last month thought that was it.)