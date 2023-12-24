Iran Hints at Closing Waters to US as Punishment Over Gaza

The Houthis, a group in Yemen tied to Iran, has been attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea in what it says is an operation to support Gaza. An Iranian military leader now has suggested a broadening of that effort that would close waterways to US traffic as punishment over Israel's offensive, Reuters reports. "They shall soon await the closure of the Mediterranean Sea, (the Strait of) Gibraltar and other waterways," Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi of the Revolutionary Guards was quoted as saying by Iranian media.