Aquaman Laps Struggling Rivals

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom led a crowd of new releases at the box office over the weekend. The DC and Warner Bros. superhero sequel starring Jason Momoa earned an estimated $28.1 million in its first three days of release in 3,706 locations in North America, according to studio estimates Sunday. By Monday it is projected to have around $40 million in domestic ticket sales. Despite many new offerings—including the family-friendly animated film Migration, the R-rated romantic comedy Anyone But You, the wrestling tragedy The Iron Claw, and a ghostly tearjerker in All of Us Strangers—this will go down as a quieter pre-holiday frame at the box office. Moviegoing audiences perhaps had priorities other than going to the cinema.

It is never great for Hollywood or theaters when Christmas Eve falls on a prime weekend day, but the last time Christmas was on a Monday, in 2017, Star Wars: The Last Jedi dominated the four-day charts with $71.5 million from its second weekend. On Christmas Day, which often brings big crowds back to the theaters, more films will open, including the big-budget musical adaptation of The Color Purple, Michael Mann's racing film Ferrari, and George Clooney's adaptation of the rowing drama The Boys in the Boat. All should get a boost between Christmas and New Years, too, a usually lucrative time for movie theaters.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Tuesday.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, $28.1 million. Wonka, $17.7 million. Migration, $12.3 million. Anyone But You, $6.2 million. Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire, $5.5 million. The Iron Claw, $5.1 million. The Hunger Games: The Ballard of Songbirds & Snakes, $3.2 million The Boy and the Heron, $3.2 million. Godzilla Minus One, $2.7 million. Dunki, $2.7 million.

