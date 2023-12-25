King Charles Bucking Tradition With Christmas Message

King Charles III will give his second Christmas message from Buckingham Palace in front of a live tree decorated with sustainable ornaments, per the AP. But the tree itself is also a break from royal tradition because it's the first such address featuring a live one, a decision in line with Charles' environmental ambitions, per People. The natural decorations adorning the tree were made from wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pine cones, and paper. The tree will later be replanted, the palace says.
Charles has promoted environmental causes, such as protecting wildlife and combating climate change long before it became popular, throughout much of his life. He spoke at the beginning of the month at the UN's COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Last year, in his first Christmas message as monarch, Charles evoked memories of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and paid tribute to the "selfless dedication" of Britain's public service workers.
