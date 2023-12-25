What Critics Think About Clooney's Boys in the Boat

A new film directed by George Clooney has an interesting dynamic going on—audiences seem to love The Boys in the Boat (with a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes), while critics are underwhelmed (56%). The movie, out Christmas Day, retells the true story of the University of Washington rowing team that competed in the 1936 Olympics. A sampling of reviews:

Sports biopics often wind up being formulaic, and that's exactly the problem here, writes Noah Berlatsky at CNN. It "follows the usual trajectory with so little deviation you almost feel like you should shout, 'Drink!' at each expected plot 'twist.'"