Wednesday marks the 100th anniversary of the death of Gustave Eiffel, the engineer behind the famous Paris landmark that bears his name. Anyone who wants to visit the Eiffel Tower on the centennial, however, is out of luck: Staff are currently on strike, to protest what their union says is "the current way [the tower] is managed" by operator SETE, per the Local. A tower spokesperson tells the AP that visitors will still be able to access the glass-shielded esplanade underneath the structure, but they won't be able to ascend the 984-foot tower itself.