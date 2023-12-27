Michigan Supreme Court: Trump Stays on the Ballot

Michigan's Supreme Court did not go the way of Colorado's. On Wednesday it said it would not rule on whether former President Trump should be disqualified from the state's primary ballot under the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause. The court said in its order that it was "not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court." As the Free Press reports, the Michigan Court of Claims judge who initially ruled on the case said that under state law, neither the courts nor election officials can make determinations about the eligibility of presidential primary candidates. The Michigan Court of Appeals concurred. Context: