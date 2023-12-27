Politics / Election 2024 Michigan Supreme Court: Trump Stays on the Ballot It declined to hear an appeal of a lower court's ruling By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Dec 27, 2023 8:29 AM CST Copied Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in Waterloo, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Michigan's Supreme Court did not go the way of Colorado's. On Wednesday it said it would not rule on whether former President Trump should be disqualified from the state's primary ballot under the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause. The court said in its order that it was "not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court." As the Free Press reports, the Michigan Court of Claims judge who initially ruled on the case said that under state law, neither the courts nor election officials can make determinations about the eligibility of presidential primary candidates. The Michigan Court of Appeals concurred. Context: The AP reports the "Michigan and Colorado cases are among dozens hoping to keep Trump's name off state ballots. They all point to the so-called insurrection clause that prevents anyone from holding office who 'engaged in insurrection or rebellion' against the Constitution." CNN reports "with these dueling decisions, the expected appeals to the US Supreme Court become even more critical, especially as the nation races toward the start of the 2024 primaries. Unlike in Colorado, the Michigan lawsuit never reached a trial and was dismissed early on in the process." (Read more Election 2024 stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error