Even Putin Is Steaming Over Russia's 'Partygate'

Feel free to party in Russia, but do it discreetly, and be prepared to keep your clothes on. Big names there are learning this lesson the hard way after an "almost naked" party in Moscow held earlier this month generated backlash that stretches all the way to the Kremlin. The Dec. 20 soiree was thrown by blogger and TV presenter Anastasia "Nastya" Ivleeva at the capital city's Mutabor nightclub, with attendees showing up in "flesh-colored mesh, lace, and lingerie" and other skimpy attire, reports the Guardian . Rapper Nikolai Vasilyev (aka Vacio) appeared wearing nothing but training shoes and "one strategically placed sock," per the BBC .

"Everyone was having a good time," one attendee tells the Guardian. "No one could imagine what a mess this would all become." Where the backlash comes in: Some in Russia think it's bad form to be partying so publicly while the country is steeped in its longtime war against Ukraine. Russian troops were among the first to complain, according to local media, and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was said to be "unamused," per Reuters, though his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, on Wednesday didn't elaborate, sniffing to reporters, "Let you and I be the only ones in the country who aren't discussing this topic."

Peskov's refusal to talk much about what the BBC deems "Partygate" doesn't mean the hubbub is being ignored: Ivleeva now faces time behind bars, as well as a class-action lawsuit insisting she pay millions to a pro-war charity, and other stars in attendance are seeing similar repercussions. Rapper Vacio, for instance, who wore that strategic sock, has since been hit with a $2,200 fine for "promoting nontraditional sexual relations," as well as 15 days in jail for "disorderly conduct." Others are seeing contracts, concerts, and other appearances nixed.

"You can't flippantly party in a country waging war," Russian opposition activist Maxim Katz tells the BBC. And so now the public apologies are beginning to trickle out, including from Philipp Kirkorov, known as Russia's "king of pop," per the Guardian. "There are moments in everyone's life when you walk through the wrong door," he said sheepishly on Tuesday. Ivleeva herself has issued a mea culpa. "They say that Russia knows how to forgive. If so, I would like to ask you, the people, for a second chance," she said a video released Wednesday. "If the answer is no, then I'm ready for my public execution." (Read more Russia stories.)