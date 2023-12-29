How to Make a $1B Salary Just Sitting Around

It's nice work if you can get it: Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer will make $1 billion in 2024 without actually working, reports CNN. It's all thanks to his Microsoft dividends: The company just announced it will pay $3 in dividends per share next year, and Ballmer has a boatload of them. By the calculation of Markets Insider, the 67-year-old will make at least $999.6 million, but it expects the total to be even higher when all is said and done because the company has been steadily increasing payouts for nearly two decades.