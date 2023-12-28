American-Israeli Woman Taken by Hamas Is Dead

Judith Weinstein is now believed to have been killed on Oct. 7, says her kibbutz
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 28, 2023 12:19 PM CST
American-Israeli Woman Taken by Hamas Is Dead
Friends and relatives of hostages held by Hamas attend a rally calling for their release, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, in Tel Aviv, Israel.   (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Relatives of an American-Israeli couple missing since the Oct. 7 Hamas received a first blow last week when 73-year-old Gad Haggai was revealed to be dead. On Thursday came the second blow, with news that his wife, 70-year-old Judith Weinstein, also is dead, reports Fox News. Hamas still has the bodies of the US citizens. The kibbutz where they lived, called Nir Oz, said Thursday that Weinstein was fatally shot on the day of the October raid, while her husband died in Hamas custody. She was the last female American held hostage, notes CNN.

Six more males with US citizenship remain captive—Omer Neutra, 21; Itay Chen, 19; Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35; Edan Alexander, 19; Hersh Goldberg Polin; and Keith Samuel Siegel, according to Fox. In a statement, President Biden said he was "devastated" to hear the news about Weinstein. The family, he said, has been "living through hell for weeks," adding, "I reaffirm the pledge we have made to all the families of those still held hostage: We will not stop working to bring them home." (Read more Israel-Hamas war stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X