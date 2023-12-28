American-Israeli Woman Taken by Hamas Is Dead

Relatives of an American-Israeli couple missing since the Oct. 7 Hamas received a first blow last week when 73-year-old Gad Haggai was revealed to be dead. On Thursday came the second blow, with news that his wife, 70-year-old Judith Weinstein, also is dead, reports Fox News. Hamas still has the bodies of the US citizens. The kibbutz where they lived, called Nir Oz, said Thursday that Weinstein was fatally shot on the day of the October raid, while her husband died in Hamas custody. She was the last female American held hostage, notes CNN.