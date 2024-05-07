Two of Volodymyr Zelensky's own colonels are accused of joining a Russian plot to assassinate him. Multiple assassination plots have surfaced previously, but the BBC notes this one stands apart because of the military officers involved. They were allegedly working with Russia's FSB—successor to the KGB—and had been recruited before the war began, per the New York Times. The colonels worked in the Ukraine agency responsible for keeping top officials safe.
Among other things, they're accused of trying to recruit men willing to kidnap and kill Zelensky from among his bodyguards. Both are charged with treason, and one with preparing a terrorist act, reports CNN. Other high-profile targets were Vasyl Maliuk, who runs Ukraine's domestic intelligence agency, and Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, head of military intelligence. (Budanov's wife was reportedly poisoned last year, though she survived.)