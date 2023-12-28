Cher Seeks Control Over Son's Finances

Cher wants to be named sole conservator over her 47-year-old son's finances, fearing that he'll spend any money he gets on drugs. The entertainer, 77, filed court documents Wednesday asking for control over Elijah Blue Allman's resources, citing "severe mental health and substance abuse issues," reports TMZ . The court filing asserts that Elijah's estranged wife, Marieangela King, is unfit to be conservator because "their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises," per People . Were King to take control, it would "result in the immediate loss or dissipation of Elijah's assets for self-destructive purposes," saying the filing, per USA Today .

Elijah is Cher's son with the late rocker Gregg Allman. He is due to receive money before the end of the year from a trust set up by his father, which Cher addresses in her filing: "Elijah is entitled to regular distributions from the Trust, but given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues, [Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah's life at risk." The saga has been playing out for a while: In September, King accused Cher of hiring men to abduct Elijah as they were reconciling, which Cher denies. (Read more Cher stories.)