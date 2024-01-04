It's that time of year again, when we find out from Lake Superior State University what words they want to throw in the Dumpster fire of 2023. The Hill reports that the Michigan school's "decadeslong" tradition was helped along this year by more than 2,000 suggestions from folks in nearly two dozen countries, with "hack"—"frequently utilized to impart an aura of innovation or sophistication to various subjects"—emerging at the top of LSSU's list. The university notes that it focuses on "certain words that are often misused, overused, or have lost their meaning over the past year," adding that the yearly ban "encourages us to laugh at ourselves as we reconsider and reflect on the importance of our vocabulary." Here, the "banished" words or terms that made the top 10: