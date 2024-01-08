Norway Mass Killer Sues Over Prison Conditions

The man who carried out Norway's biggest mass killing appeared in court Monday to complain about his prison conditions. Anders Behring Breivik, 44, says it is inhumane that he is forced to live largely in isolation, reports Reuters . Breivik killed a total of 77 people in 2011—eight in a car bombing and 69 (most of them teenagers) in a subsequent shooting rampage. "He has been isolated for about 12 years," lawyer Oeystein Storrvik told the court Monday, adding she that thought the length was unprecedented within Europe. "He is only in contact with professionals, not with other inmates."

Breivik, who has changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen, says the isolation is jeopardizing his mental health and is a violation of his human rights. The AP notes that he sued about seven years ago with the same complaint, but the European Court of Justice rejected his suit. A recent visit by the news agency NTB revealed that Breivik lives in a separated section of the prison with an exercise room, a kitchen, a TV, and a bathroom. He's also allowed to keep three birds as pets, and lawyers opposing his request point out that he has contact with guards, health professionals, a priest, and with two other inmates for one hour every other week. (Read more Anders Behring Breivik stories.)