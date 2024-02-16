Prince Harry Says 'Everyone' Should Try Skeleton Sled

Prince Harry raced head-first on a tiny skeleton sled going 61.5mph down a track at next year's Invictus Games site Thursday, saying with a smile afterward that everyone should do it, the AP reports. Harry was in Whistler, British Columbia, with wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, to visit athletes at training camps and to promote the games he founded for wounded, injured or sick service personnel and veterans after he served in Afghanistan. The British prince did two runs on one of the world's fastest bobsled tracks, which also hosts skeleton races.

The 2025 games will have about 500 competitors from 23 nations from Feb. 8-16, 2025, in Vancouver and Whistler. It will be the first to feature winter sports, including the skeleton, skiing events, and wheelchair curling, but it will also host events it has previously, such as indoor rowing, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair basketball. Cowbells rang out as the prince finished his first run, and when he was helped off the track, he took off his helmet and said with a smile that "everyone should do this, it should be compulsory." Meghan was waiting at the bottom of the track after both of his runs. "Meghan, you've got to go," someone shouted. "No way," she replied.